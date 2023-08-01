1 hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster park

One person was shot at Farnum Park just before 1 a.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting early this morning, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch.

Dispatch says the shooting occurred around 12:49 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Farnum Park in Lancaster. The park is near the corner of West Strawberry Street and Fremont Street.

The coroner was not called to the scene, but one victim was hospitalized.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating.