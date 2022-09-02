Shooting in Lancaster sends one to the hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — One man was transported to the hospital following a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster City.
According to police, on Feb. 9, a shooting took place at 12:14 p.m. on the 100 block of North Reservoir Street.
Officers quickly responded to the scene and found one man suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.
The area was secured and no suspects are in custody at this time, according to officials.
The man is currently being treated at a local hospital.
Police say there was no additional danger to the public.