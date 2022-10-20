Man taken to hospital after arriving at Lancaster County gas station with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Lancaster County gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

On Oct. 19 around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 5000 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough for a reported shooting.

Authorities say the reporting person, a clerk at the Turkey Hill store, said that a man had driven his BMW into the parking lot and exited the vehicle while appearing to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, police say they found that the driver's side of the BMW had been struck numerous times from a shooting and the man had suffered a non-life threatening wound in the incident. Police also say they believe an infant was likely an occupant of the BMW at the time of the shooting, but was found unharmed.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and the child was cared for by family members who arrived at the scene, police said.

Authorities believe that the shooting occurred after the victim had dropped a passenger off north of Penn Township, and that he was returning to Lancaster with the child when the shooting occurred.

Police say that the victim was targeted in the shooting, and they are confident that this was not random and that there is no immediate danger to the public.