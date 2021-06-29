Shooting in Harrisburg leaves woman, child injured

A 28-year-old woman and a six-year-old child were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their gunshot wounds.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shooting in Harrisburg has left a 28-year-old woman and a six-year-old child with gunshot wounds.

At approximately 7 p.m. on June 28, Harrisburg Police responded to the 1400 block of Berryhill Street on a report of shots fired, with injuries.

The two victims were treated by the responding officers until EMS arrived, at which time they were transported to local hospitals for further medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.