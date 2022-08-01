Police: Sunday shooting leaves one in critical condition

x
Officials say a suspect was found and detained at the scene.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Harrisburg in the early hours of Sunday.

Police found the injured victim inside a convenience store on the 300 block of North 2nd Street around 2:30 a.m. after the store's alarm went off.

She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Officials say a suspect was found and detained at the scene.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating this incident and says there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

