Police: Sunday shooting leaves one in critical condition

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Harrisburg in the early hours of Sunday.

Police found the injured victim inside a convenience store on the 300 block of North 2nd Street around 2:30 a.m. after the store's alarm went off.

She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Officials say a suspect was found and detained at the scene.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating this incident and says there is no danger to the public.