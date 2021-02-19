Lancaster County man charged with sexual assault

Shawn Baker, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his East Petersburg home on Nov. 14, 2020, according to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — A 52-year-old Lancaster County man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his home in November 2020, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday.

Shawn Baker, 52, is being charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault, two counts of Indecent Assault, and False Imprisonment, Shapiro's office said.

Deputy Attorney General Philip M. McCarthy is prosecuting the case, which was referred to Shapiro's office by Lancaster County District Attorney Heather L. Adams, Shapiro said.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department assisted in the investigation, according to Shapiro.

“My Office will prosecute sexual assault offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” Shapiro said. “I am grateful to the victim for speaking up. This defendant needs to be held accountable for his egregious actions and we will deliver justice for the victim.”

According to Shapiro, the alleged sexual assault occurred on Nov. 14, 2020. Baker invited a female friend to visit his home to pick up a borrowed item. The victim, a mutual friend of the woman who had not previously met Baker, accompanied her to Baker's home.

Baker then invited his friend and the victim to stay for food and drinks. They were later joined by the mutual friend's adult-aged daughter, according to Shapiro.

During the visit, Baker allegedly asked the victim to help him cook some food on his outdoor grill. While the two of them were outside, Baker sexually assaulted the victim, according to Shapiro.

When the alleged sexual assault was over, Baker shoved the victim in the direction of the grill and ordered her to take the food inside, Shapiro said.