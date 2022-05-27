Cumberland County man jailed for raping two women he'd met on Facebook Marketplace

Luis Cruz, 32, must also register as a sexually violent predator on the Megan's Law database for the rest of his life, Cumberland County prosecutors said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An East Pennsboro man will serve up to eight years in prison, followed by four years of probation, for raping two women he'd arranged to meet under the pretense of buying items listed on Facebook Marketplace, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Luis Cruz, 32, was also deemed to be a sexually violent predator by President Judge Edward E. Guido at a hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said. He will be required to register on the Megan's Law database and comply with the requirements of a sexually violent predator for the rest of his life.

A public notification will be sent to neighbors whenever Cruz moves into a neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

Cruz was charged following reports that he had met two separate women on Facebook Marketplace, and agreed to purchase items they’d listed for sale.

When they met him to make the exchange, he forced himself on them and sexually assaulted the victims, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by Detective Denelle Owen of the East Pennsboro Police Department and prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski.