Police seeking to identify suspect from sexual assault in York

Police say the above pictured man approached a victim at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township and tried to force himself on her.

YORK, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify a sexual assault suspect who allegedly attempted to force himself on a victim in a grocery store.

On July 7 around 5:30 p.m., police say the above pictured man approached a victim at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township and made sexual comments towards her.

Then, he allegedly tried to force himself onto the victim before fleeing the store on a bicycle.

Police said that the victim did not know the suspect.