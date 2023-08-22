Lancaster County Police allege sexual assault suspect injured four officers during arrest

Trayvonne Koehler Lilly, 21, allegedly injured four officers while they attempted to arrest him on sexual assault allegations.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Earl man is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault after allegedly injuring four officers.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, officers responded to a sexual assault on Aug. 8 along the 300 block of Sarsen Dr.

At the scene, officers identified the suspect as Trayvonne Koehler Lilly, 21. According to police, Lilly asked an officer if he could leave to go to the bathroom, but was instructed by officers to stay sitting, which he allegedly disregarded.

Officers then grabbed him in an attempt to detain him, which Lilly allegedly disregarded. Two officers were injured during the attempt to handcuff and secure Lilly in the police cruiser and two other officers were injured when Lilly was being placed in the cell at the police station, according to police.

Two underage victims later told officers that Lilly inappropriately touched them without their consent and provided alcohol to them.