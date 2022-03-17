Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting minor

William Mattson has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, State Police said.

William Mattson is facing eight counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor for his role in the incident.

These charges were prepared and approved by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On March 15, police responded to a possible domestic incident on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township.

Upon arrival, a young girl told police that she had been assaulted by Mattson.

After an interview was conducted with the victim, Mattson admitted to sexually assaulting the minor on multiple occasions.