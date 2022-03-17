Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, State Police said.
William Mattson is facing eight counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor for his role in the incident.
These charges were prepared and approved by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
On March 15, police responded to a possible domestic incident on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township.
Upon arrival, a young girl told police that she had been assaulted by Mattson.
After an interview was conducted with the victim, Mattson admitted to sexually assaulting the minor on multiple occasions.
Mattson's bail was set at $50,000. Unable to come up with the funds, he was transported to Lancaster County Prison to await his preliminary hearing.