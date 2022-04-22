Maryland man charged with alleged sexual assault in Shippensburg

Xavier Harris, 22, is facing sexual assault charges after a victim alleged he raped her.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges after a woman told police that he sexually assaulted her.

Xavier Harris, 22, is facing sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, among other related charges for his role in the alleged attack.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 20, 2021, a victim reported being raped by Harris on Aug. 17.

The victim told police she met Harris through mutual friends he had when he was a member of the Shippensburg University Football team.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that she began messaging Harris on social media before he asked her to complete an art portrait of him for money. The victim said she never finished the portrait because she was sexually assaulted by Harris.

The victim told police that she talked to Harris every so often, but it became more frequent as the next semester began in Aug. 2021. It was then that the victim told police she agreed to meet Harris at his apartment in the Madison Court Apartments.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claims that Harris forced himself on her before she asked him to stop.

The victim told police that after she left, she returned to her dorm.

Police interviewed Harris on Oct. 22, 2021.

During that interview, Harris denied the allegations, claiming that the victim gave him consent, and that they had communicated throughout the process.

According to the affidavit, police served search warrants on Snapchat, Facebook and Apple accounts belonging to Harris and the victim. Authorities say that the search uncovered several messages and pictures, but none of the messages were sexual, romantic or provocative in nature.

Police noted that communication between Harris and the victim tapered off after Aug. 17, 2021, the date of the alleged assault.

Shippensburg University says that Harris is not a current student at the university and is not on the roster for the football team.