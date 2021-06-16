Woman facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting child in Lancaster County

Treasure Marshall, 20, is facing aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors among other related charges for her role in the incidents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Allentown woman is facing charges after admitting to sexually abusing a child in Lancaster County.

Treasure Marshall, 20, is facing aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors among other related charges for her role in the incidents.

On April 8, 2021, police say they received a case of suspected child abuse from Lancaster County Children and Youth Services.

The report said a minor accused Marshall of sexually assaulting them when Marshall was 18-years-old in May of 2020.

The victim told detectives that they slept over at Marshall's home in Warwick Township for several nights and was sexually assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, Marshall allegedly provided the victim a drink that left the victim feeling drugged before becoming aggressive.

The next morning, the victim said they had scratches on their arms.

On May 10, 2021 police interviewed Marshall at her home, and she admitted to the sexual assault in May of 2020.