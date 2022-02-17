Police: Lancaster County man filmed himself sexually assaulting victims

Anthony Tyler Fox, 24, of Manheim, is charged with 20 felonies and two misdemeanors after a State Police investigation.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A 24-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with 20 felonies -- including rape of a child and possession of child pornography -- after investigators say he filmed himself raping and assaulting four different children.

Anthony Tyler Fox, of Manheim, filmed the videos in his home on the 3000 block of Sensei Drive and at another home in Providence Township between July 2021 and last month, according to State Police.

Investigators discovered more than 500 images and videos depicting child pornography from a Google account registered to Fox and from electronic devices belonging to him during a search of his home and another residence on Fairview Road on January 20, police say.

Police were able to identify Fox in some of the videos because of distinctive tattoos on his hand and because of a cast he was wearing on his left arm for several months after a car accident, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against him.

Fox's face is also visible in some of the videos, police claim.

Investigators interviewed Fox at Lancaster County Prison on January 27, according to the complaint. Fox had been incarcerated there since January 13 on an unrelated DUI charge, according to police.

During the interview, Fox allegedly told police he used a Tor Browser to search the dark web for images of child pornography, but said he was "not really" aroused by the material, according to police.

When asked about specific video files where he could be recognized sexually assaulting the victims, Fox allegedly said "I don't wanna go away forever," the complaint states.

Police began investigating Fox after being alerted to possible child pornography linked to his Google accounts by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the complaint says.

Police began looking into Fox after receiving multiple cyber tips that child pornography and images depicting child abuse had been found on a phone and laptop connected to his Google account.