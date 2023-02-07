Five members of Jehovah's Witness congregations across Pennsylvania charged with sexual abuse of children

These arrests follow charges filed against four other members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations in October 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE, Pa. — Five members of Jehovah's Witness congregations across Pennsylvania are facing sexual abuse of children charges, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Tuesday.

Two of the accused are from Lancaster County, Henry said.

Through an investigation, officials say that the men sexually abused and exploited minors with whom they had close contact, and in some cases, members of their own family. Each of those charged and their victims were members of Jehovah's Witness congregations across the state, authorities said.

These arrests follow charges filed against four other members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations in October 2022.

The defendants are being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for the following offenses:

Marc Brown , 65, of Allegheny County , is alleged to have sexually abused two young sisters who were between the ages of 10 and 13, and for whom he was the legal guardian. Brown has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Raymond Shultz , 74, of Beaver County , is alleged to have sexually abused his granddaughters when they were between the ages of five and ten years-old. Shultz has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Abimael Valentin-Matos , 42, of Lancaster County , is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, who he was supposedly “courting” to eventually marry even though he was twice her age. Matos has been charged with Indecent Assault, Indecent Exposure, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Kevin Isovitsch , 51, of Butler County , is alleged to have sexually assaulted his niece, who was nine-years-old. Isovitsch has been charged with Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Norman Aviles , 44, of Lancaster County, is alleged to have molested at least three young children between the ages of five and ten. Aviles was an elder in his congregation, which helped him gain the trust of many parents and afforded him access to their children. Aviles has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Brown, Shultz, Matos, and Isovitsch have all been arrested, while Aviles is still at large.

“The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, via press release. “Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse can make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, and anyone with additional information regarding these cases can make a report to the Office of Attorney General’s hotline at 888-538-8541.