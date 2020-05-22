Several people charged after alleged riot in Lebanon

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on S. 11th Street, Lebanon Police say. Four people have been charged so far; charges against others are pending

LEBANON, Pa. — Several people are facing charges after an alleged riot that occurred earlier this week in Lebanon, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday on the first block of S. 11th Street, Lebanon Police say.

Charged in the incident are:

Raquel Torres, 38: Riot, Failure of Disorderly Persons to Disperse Upon Official Order, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function, Resisting Arrest, and Dogs Running at Large

Riot, Failure of Disorderly Persons to Disperse Upon Official Order, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function, Resisting Arrest, and Dogs Running at Large A 17-year-old Male Juvenile: Aggravated Assault, Riot, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Assault, Riot, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest Ashley Torres, 21: Charges of Failure of Disorderly Persons to Disperse Upon Official Order and Disorderly Conduct

Charges of Failure of Disorderly Persons to Disperse Upon Official Order and Disorderly Conduct Hector Carron, 36: Disorderly Conduct

According to police, Raquel Torres helped a female juvenile escape the grasp of a police officer after the girl became disorderly. She also allegedly incited a group of people to obstruct police officers and of resisting the officers' efforts to arrest her, police say.

Several officers had to become involved to safely secure her as she continued to incite the group, according to police.

During the alleged incident, police say, two dogs were released from Raquel Torres' home, and two officers were bitten. One of the officers suffered an injury, according to police.

Police allege Torres failed to remain calm and disperse when ordered to do so.

The 17 year old male was charged after he alleged spat in the face of an officer, according to police. When that officer attempted to arrest the juvenile for spitting on him, police allege the juvenile attacked the officer, punching and jumping on the officer.

Several officers where needed to gain control of the juvenile. police say.