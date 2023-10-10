Seven arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 in merchandise from York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Seven people are facing charges for reportedly stealing nearly $20,000 from a York County Walmart.
According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, on Sept. 20 and 21, seven people collectively stole $19,778.46 worth of merchandise.
The individuals facing charges are as follows:
Thomas Jacobs, 26: two counts of retail theft.
Darnell Trowell, 31: two counts of retail theft.
Avzonah Burgess, 18: one count of retail theft.
Joshua Castillo, 26: two counts of retail theft and one traffic violation.
Leiazah Hammond, 20: two counts of retail theft.
Janelly Sanchez, 29: two counts of retail theft and one traffic violation.
Leanna Cuff, 38: one count of retail theft and one count of corruption of minors.