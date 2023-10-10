x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Seven arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 in merchandise from York County Walmart

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, on Sept. 20 and 21, seven people collectively stole $19,778.46 worth of merchandise.
Credit: WPMT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Seven people are facing charges for reportedly stealing nearly $20,000 from a York County Walmart. 

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, on Sept. 20 and 21, seven people collectively stole $19,778.46 worth of merchandise. 

The individuals facing charges are as follows: 

Thomas Jacobs, 26: two counts of retail theft.

Darnell Trowell, 31: two counts of retail theft.

Avzonah Burgess, 18: one count of retail theft.

Joshua Castillo, 26: two counts of retail theft and one traffic violation.

Leiazah Hammond, 20: two counts of retail theft.

Janelly Sanchez, 29: two counts of retail theft and one traffic violation.

Leanna Cuff, 38: one count of retail theft and one count of corruption of minors.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Unsolved Northwest: Season 3

Before You Leave, Check This Out