Series of Harrisburg shootings likely gang-related, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A series of shootings in Harrisburg over the weekend that injured three people was likely a result of gang activity, Harrisburg police said.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired between Friday and Sunday, including two shootings that left three people injured.

Gunfire erupted at a party at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of S. 18th St. Two people were injured, police said.

Security footage showing the stairwell of the venue shows people running out of the building and police arriving a few minutes later.

Another person was hurt later Sunday after a shooting on the 800 block of S. 27th St. at around 2 p.m.

A man who did not want to be identified by claimed he was the victim said the shooting happened over an argument.

However Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said he believed most of the shootings were gang-related and targeted. He warned that targeted shootings could still put bystanders in danger if caught in the crossfire.

Sgt. Kyle Gautsch, public information officer for the Harrisburg Police, said in a statement,

"We are actively investigating a number of shots fired calls that came in over the weekend, and some of them appear to be gang-related. We have reason to believe that the persons involved knew one another in each of these isolated incidents."

Some Harrisburg residents said the shootings rattled them.

“I'm scared. It scares me. It jumps me right out of my own sleep,” said Harrisburg resident Manuel Maldonado, who said he himself was attacked by muggers over the weekend.

Maldonado said the shootings have prompted him to practice extra caution.

“Always keep your cell phone with you to dial 911,” Maldonado said. “Keep it fully charged at least, because you never know what could happen.”