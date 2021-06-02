Convicted serial killer confesses to four homicides across Pennsylvania

Edward Surratt, 79, is currently serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida. He implicated himself in four unsolved homicides in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A convicted serial killer that is currently serving two life sentences has implicated himself in four unsolved homicides across Pennsylvania, officials say.

Edward Surratt, 79, implicated himself in the deaths of six people in homicides that took place in 1977 and 1978, police say.

Surratt is currently serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida, and has also been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

Police say that in March, investigators traveled to Raiford, Florida to interview Surratt.

During that interview, Surratt implicated himself in the homicides of William and Nancy Adams, Guy and Laura Mills, Joel Krueger, and John Shelkons in both 1977 and 1978.

These victims ranged in jurisdictions between the Beaver State Police troop to Bedford and McConnellsburg troop, as well.

Officials say that district attorneys in each county agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold case homicides due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions.

“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police.