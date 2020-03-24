'Serial' burglar will serve 10-20 years after pleading guilty in Lancaster County Court

Jonnathan Toro admitted to burglarizing three homes in Lancaster City and Lancaster Township, months after being convicted of similar crimes in Lancaster and York

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 27-year-old Lancaster man will spend at least 10 years in prison for a burglarizing three homes in the city and in Lancaster Township shortly after he was convicted of similar crimes in Lancaster and York counties, prosecutors say.

Jonnathan Toro was arrested after investigators determined he used a similar modus operandi in all of the suspected burglaries -- pouring dish soap at the scene to conceal evidence, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Police also traced a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn during the crimes to Toro, prosecutors say.

Toro pleaded guilty to three felony counts of burglary and related offenses regarding three incidents that occurred between January and April 2019, according to the DA's office. In two of the three cases, the homes' occupants were present when Toro broke in, according to prosecutors.

Toro had offered to provide police information about additional crimes in exchange for a slightly mitigated sentence, but he did not keep his end of the agreement, according to the DA"s office.

So Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade, in court for the plea hearing, tore up the plea terms and said that agreement was off the table after Toro decided not to cooperate.

At that point, Toro told the court he did not want to plead guilty, and he was led from the courtroom by deputy sheriffs. But the sheriffs soon returned to court to say Toro had changed his mind and decided to enter a guilty plea.

Detectives from the Lancaster City and Manheim Township police departments worked together on the investigation when they discovered dish soap had been poured out at all three burglary scenes, according to prosecutors.

A sneaker print, recognized as that of a Nike Air Jordan, also was found at the burglary scenes, according to testimony.

During a search of residences connected to Toro, police found stolen loot from the burglaries, including televisions, computers and jewelry, prosecutors say.

Police also found a pair of black and red Air Jordan sneakers, which Toro admitted were his.

Toro was released from prison for the prior burglaries a few months before committing the newest break-ins, according to ADA Wade.