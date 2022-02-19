Body of missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl found more than a year later after she was last seen alive

Serenity McKinney has not been seen by extended family members since December of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have discovered the body of a 4-year-old Shelby County girl that has been missing for more than a year.

According to Kentucky State Police, Serenity McKinney’s remains were found on Friday in West Point around the 1300 block of Skyview Road near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Shelby County Sheriff Timothy Moore said Abby McKinney, Serenity’s biological mother and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill have been taken into custody.

Police said both are facing murder charges in connection to Serenity’s disappearance.

Hill has also been charged with abuse of a corpse.

They were already in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center after being charged with custodial interference. They were arrested in Kansas on those charges before being extradited back to Kentucky.

Serenity’s body was taken by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Louisville for an autopsy that took place Saturday morning.

Those results have not yet been released.

The investigation surrounding Serenity’s disappearance and death remains under investigation.

