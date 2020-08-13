Sentence to hold "I AM A SERIAL RETAIL THIEF" sign temporarily suspended

The punishment for a repeat shoplifter—to stand outside the York County Judicial Center with a sign identifying him as a thief—has been temporarily suspended.

YORK, Pa. — The punishment for a repeat shoplifter—to stand outside the York County Judicial Center with a sign identifying him as a thief—has been temporarily suspended.

For his eighth retail theft conviction, York County man Durrell Scales was sentenced by Judge Harry Ness to stand outside the Judicial Center with a sign that read, “I AM A RETAIL THIEF. SEVEN PRIORS!!”

The sentence would run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for three weeks.

The Black Ministers’ Association of York County met at the Judicial Center on the afternoon of Aug. 12 to speak out against the punishment, which they said was humiliating.

“We’ve developed relationships. We’ve battled [for] social justice,” said Pastor Bill Kerney of Covenant Family Ministries, who also serves as the Black Ministers’ Association president. “We’ve come a long way. This form of discipline takes us back 20 years.”

Kerney said the shaming punishment showed undertones of racial bias.