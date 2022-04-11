Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back

The arrest of the two teens does not wrap up the investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department, as they are still looking for one more young person involved.

WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that sent Robinson to the hospital with injuries to his leg and hip. Two days later, the second teen, a 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was identified and arrested for their connection to the shooting.

Both teens were charged with assault with intent to rob while armed (gun).

The charges stem from an investigation that started on Aug. 28 when Robinson was shot during an attempted robbery just before 5:30 p.m. on H Street Northeast. The two armed teens approached him and attempted to rob him. During the robbery attempt, one of the teens fired a gun, which struck Robinson.

The teens left the scene in a vehicle without getting anything from Robinson. The Commanders' running back was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson made his way back out onto the field on Oct. 9 after team doctors cleared him to play against the Tennessee Titans. Even though the returning game did not give the team a win, Robinson still left the stadium happy.

“It was beautiful, just getting back on the field, having fun being around my coaches and team again," Robinson said. "It was just a beautiful day for me honestly."

Commanders RB Brian Robinson talks about making his NFL debut just six weeks after getting shot twice in a robbery attempt.



The arrest of the two teens does not wrap up the investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department, as they are still looking for one more young person involved - the person who drove the getaway car.

The two teens, both of Northeast D.C., adds to the more than 900 juveniles that have already been arrested in the District so far this year, which is an alarming statistic for the area, DC Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.