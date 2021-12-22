Second suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged a second suspect in connection to a June 28 shooting that left a woman dead.
Deron D. Scott, 21, was charged Monday with criminal homicide and other offenses related to the death of Erin Walsh, according to police.
Earlier this month, Raymeir Haynes, 30, was also charged with homicide and six other felonies in the shooting, which occurred on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street. Haynes was taken into custody on December 9.
Walsh died of injuries sustained in the shooting a few days after it occurred, police say.
Walsh's six-year-old son was also struck by gunfire, according to police.
Scott remains at large, and police are trying to determine his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.