Second suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Harrisburg woman

Deron Scott, 21, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Erin Walsh, who was shot on June 28 on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged a second suspect in connection to a June 28 shooting that left a woman dead.

Deron D. Scott, 21, was charged Monday with criminal homicide and other offenses related to the death of Erin Walsh, according to police.

Earlier this month, Raymeir Haynes, 30, was also charged with homicide and six other felonies in the shooting, which occurred on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street. Haynes was taken into custody on December 9.

Walsh died of injuries sustained in the shooting a few days after it occurred, police say.

Walsh's six-year-old son was also struck by gunfire, according to police.

Scott remains at large, and police are trying to determine his whereabouts.