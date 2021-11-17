Timeline: The search for Robert Vicosa & his daughters

York Area Regional Police offered an in-depth look at the timeline of events in the disappearance of Robert Vicosa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Where is Robert Vicosa?

Today, the York Area Regional Police gave an in-depth look at the timeline surrounding Vicosa’s disappearance and kidnapping of his two daughters Giana (7) and Aaminah (6).

Lt. Ken Schollenberger began the press conference in York County with a plea to Vicosa, saying, “in your heart you know what you are doing is not right – you are a father to these young ladies– do the right thing Robert bring them back.”

Nov. 15

Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, has not been seen since Monday, when his ex-wife spoke to York County Regional police, concerned for her and her daughter’s safety.

The victim, who is also the mother of Giana and Aaminah, said she had been assaulted at their family home on Pleader Dr. in Windsor Township, and was concerned she was being tracked on her phone and in her car.

Lt. Schollenberger said the next move by law enforcement was, “to ping his phone” and geo-locate him to a home of an friend of Vicosa’s, Tia Bynum.

Bynum, who is believed to be a current police officer, was at the residence where Vicosa’s phone pinged, but she would not allow officers inside to search the premises.

Nov. 16

Tuesday morning, Lt. Schollenberger said officers served a search warrant again at the Vicosa family home on Pleader Drive and confirmed no one was there.

As officers searched during the afternoon, a tip came in that a woman on Hussan Rd. in Red Lion, was being held at gunpoint by a black man matching Vicosa’s description.

Officers say Vicosa, hiding with his daughters in the woman’s camper van, “held a gun to her head…demanded her car…and asked her to get him rope to tie her up.”

The woman offered him her car, a silver Jetta, and her cellphone, in which he proceeded to make several calls, before driving off with the young girls.

Later in the evening, officers found the silver Jetta abandoned in Red Lion with Vicosa’s medication and a cellphone inside it.

Vicosa’s personal cell phone was pinged once again to Bynum’s house where she and the Lexus GS350 that was parked at her home, had gone.