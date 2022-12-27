State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

According to Pa. State Police, the suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck and Trailer Repair using a stolen car to rob the business on Christmas Eve.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in.

Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.

The owners of the business posted videos and pictures to social media, which showed the suspects breaking into a Gold Ford Explorer. They used that car to break through the garage doors.

State Police said the suspects then fled the scene in the stolen Ford. It was later recovered in Lebanon.

One of the owners called FOX43 on Tuesday and said one of the suspects had turned himself in, however, they were still looking for the other individuals involved.