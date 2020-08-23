x
Search for Linda Stoltzfoos continues two months after her disappearance

Credit: Harri Leigh/FOX43

INTERCOURSE, Pa. — The search for Linda Stoltzfoos continued Saturday in East Earl and West Earl townships. Stoltzfoos was not found.

About 600 people helped in the nearly 12-hour-long search, led by Middle Creek Search and Rescue.

Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J Criminal Investigations Unite, the East Lampeter Police Department and the FBI also assisted with the search effort, which was headquartered Ridgeview Mennonite Church.

The searchers covered about 2 1/2 square miles, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21.

Authorities said they did not need extra volunteers in this part of the search effort.