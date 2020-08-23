Search for Linda Stoltzfoos continues two months after her disappearance

The search for Linda Stoltzfoos continued Saturday in East Earl and West Earl townships. Stoltzfoos was not found.

About 600 people helped in the nearly 12-hour-long search, led by Middle Creek Search and Rescue.

Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J Criminal Investigations Unite, the East Lampeter Police Department and the FBI also assisted with the search effort, which was headquartered Ridgeview Mennonite Church.

The searchers covered about 2 1/2 square miles, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21.