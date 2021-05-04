Police: Lancaster man charged with DUI, fleeing scene of accident after hit-and-run crash on Fruitville Pike

Sean Anthony Morris allegedly fled on foot after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, police say. The two occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with several offenses after the investigation of a suspected hit-and-run crash by Manheim Township Police.

Sean Anthony Morris, 41, is accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:35 p.m. Friday on Fruitville Pike at Stonehenge Drive, police say.

He allegedly struck another vehicle, injuring its two occupants, before fleeing on foot, according to police. He was found walking on foot a short distance away and was detained, police say.

Morris allegedly showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest.

Further investigation determined Morris was driving while his license was suspended for a previous DUI conviction, according to police.

A blood test after Friday's crash revealed Morris had a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, which is over the legal limit, police say.