Schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok

The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Educators have announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday. However, officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

The threats had many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by copycat threats to schools around the country.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department released a statement on Thursday, saying they are investigating several local social media threats, similar to the ones that have been seen nationwide.

Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating several threatening Snapchat messages.

According to police, the messages indicate that there are plans to "shoot up a school" and another message said, "dongal be ready tmr."

Police say the threats are being taken seriously, but "have no specificity to what particular school they're coming from."

Police add parents, students, and the community should always report threats to their local law enforcement so they can investigate these types of incidents in the early stages.

Donegal School District officials closed schools on Thursday for in-person learning after meeting with police, adding that the "SRPD has had a significant presence at the schools in each location."