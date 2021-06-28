Saturday night shooting in Fairview Township leaves one dead, one injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A shooting on June 26 has left one dead and another injured, according to police.
At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Fairview Township Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Pleasant View Road after a report of an assault came in. On the scene, police discovered a deceased woman with a gunshot wound. Police also found a man with a gunshot wound to the face, who was still walking around the residence, conscious.
The incident seems to be domestic-related. There is no danger to the public.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.