Saturday night shooting in Harrisburg sends two to the hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night in Harrisburg after a shooting police said.

On Nov. 15, around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of South 20th Street for shots fired. While police were on the scene they were informed that two gunshot victims had been taken to the hospital.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover police said.