Sandusky files federal appeal for new trial

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky is trying to get out of prison again.
The former Penn State assistant football coach was found guilty ten years ago.
He appealed at the state level and lost.
Now, Sandusky and his new lawyer filed another appeal over the weekend in federal court.
That appeal claims Sandusky's previous lawyers made mistakes, and as a result, he did not get a fair trial.
His lawyer wants the conviction and sentence thrown out and for Sandusky to get a new trial.