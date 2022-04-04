Sandusky files federal appeal for new trial

The petition asks for his 2012 conviction and sentence to be thrown out, and asks for a new trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky is trying to get out of prison again.

The former Penn State assistant football coach was found guilty ten years ago.

He appealed at the state level and lost.

Now, Sandusky and his new lawyer filed another appeal over the weekend in federal court.

That appeal claims Sandusky's previous lawyers made mistakes, and as a result, he did not get a fair trial.