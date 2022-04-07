Federal indictment formally charges primary suspects in San Antonio human-smuggling tragedy

They face 20 years to life in prison if convicted, with the death penalty also a possibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The two suspects at the center of last month's human-smuggling disaster that left 53 migrants dead were indicted by a San Antonio grand jury on Wednesday, formally charging them with several charges that could amount to life in prison or even the death penalty if they're convicted.

Officials said the suspected driver of the sweltering semitruck, 46-year-old Homero Zamorano, was arrested in a field near the site of law enforcement's response, where he was attempting to blend in with the dozens of migrants. Later, 28-year-old Christian Martinez was taken into custody after texts from Zamorano's phone pointed to him as an alleged conspirator in the tragic episode.

The two Texas men were charged with transporting migrants resulting in death, human-smuggling resulting in death and human-smuggling resulting in injury, among other allegations. They face 20 years to life behind bars, and it's up to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to pursue the death penalty later, should he decide to do so.

Earlier this month, Zamorano exercised his right not to appear in court for his second scheduled appearance before a judge.

More than 50 migrants dies and 11 others are recovering from injuries after they were discovered in the semitruck on a blazing-hot south Texas day in San Antonio on June 27. The victims were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

It's the deadliest human-smuggling incident in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, two other men, Juan Francisco D’Luna Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna Mendez, were arrested at the home where the 18-wheeler was registered to, according to arrest documents. Both are charged with being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally.