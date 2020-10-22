x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Juvenile facing charges for trash fire in Hummelstown

The trash can fire at Herbert Schaffner Memorial park also damaged a building, fire officials said.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A  teen is facing charges, including arson, for a trash can fire that also damaged a nearby building, police said.

On Oct. 15, around 2:00 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Herbert Schaffner Memorial Park in Hummelstown for a reported trash can fire. 

The fire damaged a building nearby and firefighters had to take preventative measures to prevent further property loss, officials said.

Four days after the incident, officials interviewed a witness who provided details that identified the suspect. 

An investigation into the suspect led detectives to an online photo of the suspect holding a rifle with a caption threatening anyone that snitched on him, police said.

Police also learned the 16-year-old suspect was listed as a runaway. 

Authorities were able to located the teen and took him into custody on Oct. 21.

He was transferred to the custody of juvenile authorities.