Juvenile facing charges for trash fire in Hummelstown

The trash can fire at Herbert Schaffner Memorial park also damaged a building, fire officials said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A teen is facing charges, including arson, for a trash can fire that also damaged a nearby building, police said.

On Oct. 15, around 2:00 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Herbert Schaffner Memorial Park in Hummelstown for a reported trash can fire.

The fire damaged a building nearby and firefighters had to take preventative measures to prevent further property loss, officials said.

Four days after the incident, officials interviewed a witness who provided details that identified the suspect.

An investigation into the suspect led detectives to an online photo of the suspect holding a rifle with a caption threatening anyone that snitched on him, police said.

Police also learned the 16-year-old suspect was listed as a runaway.

Authorities were able to located the teen and took him into custody on Oct. 21.