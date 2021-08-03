Police: York man stabs another man during argument about his drinking

Ronald Glatfelter, 38, is facing aggravated assault charges after stabbing the victim in the upper chest and side, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have charged a 38-year-old York man with stabbing another man during an argument about his drinking Friday.

Ronald David Glatfelter, of the 800 block of West College Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, police say.

According to police, the victim sustained stab wounds to his upper chest and side, along with defensive wounds to his hands.

Police say the victim returned home from work and was sitting on his couch when he encountered Glatfelter, who was highly intoxicated. The victim reported he confronted Glatfelter about his drinking, at which point Glatfelter became belligerent.

Glatfelter then produced a knife which he had been holding behind his back and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the upper chest and side, police say.

The victim sustained additional injuries to his hands as he attempted to take the knife away from Glatfelter, according to police.

The victim required eight staples to treat his stab wounds, and may need additional surgery to treat a wound to his thumb, police say.

Glatfelter was found in the basement of his home after the incident, according to police. He was allegedly still very intoxicated and could neither confirm nor deny that he understood his Miranda rights when they were read to him, police say.

He was "barely able to keep his balance without support," the arresting officer said in a criminal complaint affidavit.