Police charge Lebanon man with cruelty to animals, neglect

Roland E. Laughlin Jr., 49, was charged after police removed a dog and three cats from his home that showed signs of malnourishment and flea infestations, police say

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man has been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect following an investigation launched in January by South Lebanon Township Police.

Roland E. Laughlin Jr., 49, of the 1100 block of S. 1st Avenue, was charged after police were dispatched to his home to investigate a complaint of suspected animal cruelty, the police department said.

During the course of an "extensive" investigation, police claim, three dogs and a cat were removed from Laughlin's home for neglect and malnourishment.

In addition to being underfed, police said, the animals were all suffering from flea infestations.