x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police charge Lebanon man with cruelty to animals, neglect

Roland E. Laughlin Jr., 49, was charged after police removed a dog and three cats from his home that showed signs of malnourishment and flea infestations, police say
Credit: South Lebanon Township Police
Roland Laughlin Jr.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man has been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect following an investigation launched in January by South Lebanon Township Police.

Roland E. Laughlin Jr., 49, of the 1100 block of S. 1st Avenue, was charged after police were dispatched to his home to investigate a complaint of suspected animal cruelty, the police department said.

During the course of an "extensive" investigation, police claim, three dogs and a cat were removed from Laughlin's home for neglect and malnourishment.

In addition to being underfed, police said, the animals were all suffering from flea infestations.

Laughlin is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and four misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Lebanon residents question why triple homicide suspect, facing earlier charges, was released on house arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out