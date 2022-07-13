York County man charged in connection to infant's death arrested in South Carolina, State Police say

Robert Eugene McCachren, 29, was wanted on child endangerment charges since May, police said. He

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man charged in the death of a 7-week old infant earlier this year was apprehended Tuesday in South Carolina, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Robert Eugene McCachren, 29, of Dover, was charged in May with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in connection to the death of an infant in his care on Jan. 27, police said.

His girlfriend, Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, of East Berlin, was with homicide of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child after the investigation of the baby's death was completed, State Police said.

She has been in custody since May 11.

According to police, troopers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Wellsville at 5:09 a.m. on January 27 for the report of a baby that was not breathing.

Responding troopers and EMS found the baby in a pop-up trailer located behind the residence. The trailer had limited heat provided by a propane tank, and the living conditions inside were described as "deplorable," with drug paraphernalia visible to investigators, police say.