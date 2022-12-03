Robbery suspect arrested in Harrisburg

Robert Fitzcharles is accused of taking $400 to $500 from a store register on Thursday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The suspect in a store robbery in Harrisburg was arrested on Friday evening.

Harrisburg Police announced the arrest of Robert Fitzcharles, 48, who is facing charges of robbery, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other drug-related offenses.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers were called to a reported robbery on the 300 block of Market Street.

Police say surveillance footage caught the moment the robbery suspect pushed the clerk when they had the register open to make change for a customer, causing them to hit their head.

According to police, the suspect took $400 to $500 from the open register before he fled the store.

On Friday night, police got a call about the robbery suspect being seen in the area of the downtown bus and train station. They found Fitzcharles in the area of South 4th and Chestnut Streets.

Police say he tried to flee but was caught after a brief pursuit.