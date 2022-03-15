Teens facing charges after police chase in Lancaster County

A 12-and-13-year-old are facing charges for their roles in the robbery and chase. One teen escaped custody and is still being sought.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two teens are facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle after allegedly breaking into another in Lancaster County.

On March 15 around 3:45 a.m., police responded to Oxford Village in the Bentley Ridge housing complex for a reported vehicle break-in in progress.

Authorities say it was reported to them that three teenage men wearing COVID-19 style masks were observed having been inside of an Audi and had fled the area on foot.

Police say they arrived in the area within four minutes, and located a maroon Mazda CX5 traveling with only the daytime running lights on, and all three of the occupants were wearing masks.

Authorities say the Mazda proceeded to drive over a raised flower bed at the intersection of Bentley Ridge Blvd. and Hobson Rd., and they attempted to initiate a traffic stop by flashing emergency lights.

However, police say that the Mazda refused to stop and continued traveling at a high speed on Hobson Rd. before losing a tire in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Authorities say that the Mazda continued into Lancaster city before stopping on Church St.

At that time, police were able to take the front seat passenger, a 13-year-old, into custody.

The driver of the Mazda, who was 12-years-old, attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody in the 600 block of Lafayette St.

Police say that a third occupant of the vehicle was able to escape and is still being sought.

After some investigation, authorities found that the Mazda that had been driven in the chase had been stolen from the 500 block of Elm St. in Lititz, and police found a stolen .22 caliber rifle and keys to additional cars inside it.

The teens are each being charged as juveniles.

The 13-year-old passenger is facing receiving stolen property of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle, among other related charges.

The 12-year-old driver has been charged with receiving stolen property of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding.