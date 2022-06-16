Good Samaritans aid police in apprehending robbery suspect

Police video showed four citizens assisting police when the theft suspect attempted to free himself and flee on foot.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four men are receiving thanks after their roles in assisting police apprehend a robbery suspect.

On June 15 around 7:40 p.m., police say they were investigating a retail theft at a Pennsylvania Wine and Spirits Store in the 300 block of Locks Rd. in Manchester Township.

Authorities said that they stopped a vehicle with the theft suspect, identified as Marlo Harvard Jr., inside.

Police say that when the officer attempted to handcuff Harvard Jr., he tried to break free and flee the scene on foot.

At that point, dashcam video shows a second officer arrive, and help fight Harvard Jr. to the ground.

While officers appear to struggle controlling Harvard Jr., video shows four men pull, exit their vehicles, and assist police so that the suspect could be handcuffed.

As a result, Harvard Jr. is facing resisting arrest and retail theft charges. Authorities say he was also found to be in possession of needles and heroin at the time of his arrest, and he will face charges for those offenses as well.