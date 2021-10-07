Road rage shooting leaves one injured

The shooting took place Thursday just after 12 P.M. on Route 22 near the Interstate 83 overpass.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a driver was shot on Route 22 on Thursday around 12:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Township Police say that the road rage incident happened just after noon near the Interstate 83 overpass.

Reports say the driver of a white SUV with tinted windows fired a gun into the victim's car. The victim was hit by the bullet and later taken to a hospital.