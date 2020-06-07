The accused shooter had his 17-year-old son in the car with him during the incident, police say.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A road rage incident in Spotsylvania County, Va. took a deadly turn after a man shot and killed two brothers, according to the Spotsylvania Sherriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the area of Fox Run Drive, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found two brothers, Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, dead in a car in the middle of the road.

Investigators said that the shooter, identified as 48-year-old Danny Lee Huffman, called and told 9-1-1 dispatchers that he was cut in the arm during a fight with the brothers.

Huffman did have a cut on his arm, which was treated by a rescue crew, police said.

Police believe the events leading up to the shooting death of the brothers are related to a road rage incident. Police said Huffman had his 17-year-old son in the car with him during the incident.

The weapon used was found in a pond on Huffman's property by divers of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office.

Huffman and the brothers did not know each other prior to the incident, officials said.

Huffman has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment. The charges may be upgraded in the coming days, officials said. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.