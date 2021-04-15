Dauphin County security officer charged with multiple felonies related to child pornography

Rickey Williams, 55, of Steelton, asked an undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to send an illicit video, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 55-year-old Dauphin County security officer has been charged with several felonies relating to child pornography, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

Rickey Williams, of the 1100 block of Main St., Steelton, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with felony counts of sex abuse of children (permitting or filming, etc. child sex act), unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal solicitation.

The criminal complaint alleges that Williams communicated with an undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on the Snapchat app. During the course of this alleged communication, Williams requested a video of the girl using the bathroom.

The affidavit states Williams provided instructions on how to shoot the video and later offered to shoot it himself.