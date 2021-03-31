Former Centre County psychologist already in prison faces additional sexual assault charges

Richard Lenhart was imprisoned in 2016 after he was convicted of sexually assaulting at least two patients. Another victim came forward in 2019, authorities say.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A former Centre County psychologist already in prison for rape and sexual assault has had additional charges against him filed by the Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, it was announced Wednesday.

Richard Lenhart was charged in 2014 with sexually assaulting at least two patients and fraudulently submitting more than $70,000 in insurance claims, Shapiro said. He was sentenced to prison in 2016.

In July 2019, Shapiro said, another victim came forward, claiming she had been raped by Lenhart on a regular basis between 2006 and 2014, when he was taken into custody.

“A brave survivor came forward to provide new information regarding a series of disturbing sexual assaults by this defendant prior to his 2014 arrest,” said Shapiro. “While the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence, this new information warrants additional charges. My Office will continue to stand up for all survivors of sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Lenhart is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Children, Shapiro said.

The case was investigated with assistance from the State College Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye.




