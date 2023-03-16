Reward offered for information surrounding thefts from Cumberland County construction sites

Within the past week, PSP responded to a burglary on Asper Road, near Middle Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Newville Pa.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers announced reward money for information leading toward a perpetrator targeting construction sites.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle along with the North Middleton Township and Middlesex Township Police Departments, troopers and officers are investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred over the past several months.

The perpetrator is reportedly targeting construction-related victims.

Within the past week, PSP responded to a burglary on Asper Road, near Middle Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Newville Pa.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact either the Pennsylvania State Police, North Middleton Police or Middlesex Police.