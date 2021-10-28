Authorities offer reward for information leading to the arrest of suspected Harrisburg copper thief

The Federal Protection Service says the thefts between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 resulted in hundreds of pounds of copper stolen from a U.S. Courthouse construction site.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protect Service is looking for a man suspected of stealing hundreds of pounds of copper from a U.S. Courthouse construction site in Dauphin County.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers says that anyone who calls in a tip leading to an arrest will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Federal Protection Service says the thefts happened on three occasions between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

Officials say the man took several hundred pounds of copper wiring and pipe from the U.S. Courthouse construction site on 6th Street in Harrisburg, after using a saw to cut through the plywood doors.

The suspect is a 30 to 45-year-old man, according to officials.