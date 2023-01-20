Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating

According to police reports, one of the suspects pulled on the victim's umbrella while the second suspect grabbed the victim's cell phone from his hands.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster.

On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street.

According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the first block of Conestoga Street when the three men, pictured below, walked west on the same street.

The victim then turned north onto Beaver Street when the group followed him.

According to police reports, one of the suspects pulled on the victim's umbrella while the second suspect grabbed the victim's cell phone from his hands.

The victim was then struck several times on the head by one of the suspects.

After the attacks, the suspects ran south on Beaver Street. They are described as teens wearing dark-colored clothing with the hoods pulled up.

A $1,000 reward has been offered by Lancaster County Crime Stoppers on information leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the identity of the suspects has been asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Gerace at 717-735-3356 or reach out by email to geracem@police.co.lancaster.pa.us.