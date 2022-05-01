Man shot and killed during robbery attempt at restaurant in York City

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a York City restaurant owner shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the eatery on Tuesday night.



It happened just before 7 p.m. at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Restaurant located along the first block of North Penn Street.



The unidentified man was attempting to rob the restaurant at gunpoint when he was fatally shot by the owner, according to the York County Coroner's office.



He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.



The York County Coroner's office is withholding the man's identity until his next of kin are notified. An autopsy will be scheduled.