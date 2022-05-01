x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot and killed during robbery attempt at restaurant in York City

The man was attempting to rob the Asian Best Chinese and Thai restaurant at gunpoint when he was shot and killed by the owner, according to the York County Coroner.
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a York City restaurant owner shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the eatery on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Restaurant located along the first block of North Penn Street.

The unidentified man was attempting to rob the restaurant at gunpoint when he was fatally shot by the owner, according to the York County Coroner's office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The York County Coroner's office is withholding the man's identity until his next of kin are notified. An autopsy will be scheduled.

FOX43 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

One dead after shooting at York restaurant, police investigating