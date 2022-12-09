Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant

Eric Hammaker, 30, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and false identification to law enforcement, among other related charges for his role.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody.

Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and false identification to law enforcement, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On Sept. 7 around 11:30 a.m., State Police say they responded to a home in the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township at request of State Police in Reading to serve a warrant on Hammaker, who had multiple bench warrants for his arrest.

State Troopers say when they arrived at the residence, they spoke with several people, including a man later identified as Hammaker. At that time, Hammaker denied his identity, and told police that he was his brother.

Authorities believed that initial story, and left the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

A short while later, an anonymous source contacted State Police and said that Hammaker was at the home, and had lied about his identity to avoid being arrested, authorities said.

Around 1:20 p.m. that day, State Police returned to the home in the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike, and saw Hammaker outside the residence.

Authorities say that Hammaker continued to deny his identity, but was not wearing a shirt at this time, and police were able to positively match a tattoo on his chest to a previous arrest photo.

Police say that they gave Hammaker verbal commands to stand up and place his hands behind his back, at which time Hammaker told police, "you're not going to put cuffs on me," according to the criminal complaint.

State Police say that Hammaker tensed up as the troopers went to take him into custody, and they took him to the ground. At that time, police say that Hammaker attempted to grab a trooper's firearm, but was unable to remove it from the holster.

Then, authorities say Hammaker attempted to pull a trooper's baton, taser, and a nearby metal bar to try to avoid being arrested.

Police say they struck Hammaker several times in the head in attempts to get him to release his grip on the weapons, and eventually used a Taser on the suspect to be able to subdue him to get handcuffs on him.

State Police said one trooper suffered minor cuts to his right arm and hand during the struggle.