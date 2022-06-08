Lancaster County man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Daniel Esh, 62, is a repeat animal cruelty offender, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

RONKS, Pa. — A Lancaster County man faces a month in prison after violating a previous dog ownership prohibition order.

In June 2021, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said it visited 62-year-old Daniel Esh's home in Ronks to find 13 dogs requiring veterinary care. Officials found medical concerns including matted fur, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis and severe dental disease.

In September of 2021, Esh pleaded guilty to 13 summary counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide necessary veterinary care, the PSPCA said. He was originally sentenced to 90 days in prison on one count and was prohibited from owning or possessing dogs for three years on the other 12 counts.

On June 7, after an appeal on one of those counts, Esh entered an open guilty plea and was sentenced to 30 days in prison, plus an additional 90 days of animal ownership prohibition to run consecutive to the original three-year ownership prohibition he already faces.

At the time of the PSPCA's 2021 visit, Esh was in violation of a dog ownership prohibition order that resulted from different animal cruelty charges he pleaded guilty to in 2020, the agency said.

Esh's wife also pleaded guilty to a sole summary charge of lack of veterinary care.

The PSPCA has rights to random inspection for the duration of Esh's dog ownership prohibition order to ensure he complies with restrictions.