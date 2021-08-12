Driver of rental truck involved in June 25 crash in Lancaster faces multiple charges

Kyle Steuart, 34, of Lancaster, was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, and his rental truck was not insured, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash in Manor Township on June 25, police say.

Kyle Steuart, 34, was driving a rental truck that crossed into the opposing lane and struck a sedan head-on, according to Manor Township Police. The driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside and needed to be extracted, police say. He was transported to an area hospital for surgery to treat a serious leg injury.

The crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. on the 300 block of Millersville Road, police say.

At the time of the crash, Steuart's driver's license was suspended for a DUI and the U-Haul Truck was not insured, according to police.

Steuart is charged with:

accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed

driving under suspension

required financial responsibility

failure to drive on the right side of the roadway